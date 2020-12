Category: World Published on Wednesday, 09 December 2020 19:34 Hits: 1

LJUBLJANA, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- Slovenia on Wednesday reported 2,139 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the national tally to 90,075, according to official figures. Read full story

