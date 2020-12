Category: World Published on Wednesday, 09 December 2020 09:50 Hits: 0

BERLIN: The European Union and Britain could still reach a Brexit trade agreement but the bloc's 27 remaining members are prepared to live with no deal if necessary, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday (Dec 9). A wrestle over so-called "level playing field" rules, which would prevent ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/there-is-still-the-chance-of-a-brexit-deal-merkel-says-13734712