Category: World Published on Wednesday, 09 December 2020 10:15 Hits: 0

REUTERS: More Indians searched for cricket tournament Indian Premier League (IPL) this year than coronavirus, which came second, according to 2020 search trends data released by Google. India is the world's biggest market for cricket, and this year's IPL was shifted out of the country and held ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/sport/cricket--coronavirus-and-dalgona-coffee-in-india-s-2020-searches---google-13734914