Category: World Published on Wednesday, 09 December 2020 18:47 Hits: 1

Poland's President Andrzej Duda said on Wednesday that the European Union was a step closer to finding a compromise that would unlock its budget and virus rescue package after veto threats from Poland and Hungary.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/poland-says-eu-closer-to-resolving-budget-row-13737570