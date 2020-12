Category: World Published on Wednesday, 09 December 2020 19:05 Hits: 1

German biotech firm BioNTech said on Wednesday that regulation documents related to the COVID-19 vaccine it is developing with Pfizer were "unlawfully accessed" after a cyberattack on Europe's medicines regulator.

