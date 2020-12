Category: World Published on Wednesday, 09 December 2020 16:41 Hits: 1

The Ethiopian government is pushing back against international calls for independent probes into the Ethiopia-Tigray conflict. Concern is growing over the critical lack of access to food and medicine for millions in Tigray.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Africa/2020/1209/Millions-still-in-need-as-Ethiopia-rejects-global-interference?icid=rss