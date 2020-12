Category: World Published on Wednesday, 09 December 2020 14:22 Hits: 1

Now that the world's leading greenhouse-gas emitters are committed to achieving carbon-neutrality by mid-century or soon thereafter, it is time for policymakers to translate words into action. Though the task is enormous, new survey findings show that the public is on their side.

