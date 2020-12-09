Georgia GOP senators throw their own party officials under the bus... again

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 09 December 2020 15:15 Hits: 1

As Georgia's two GOP senators eye their January runoffs, there's clearly no line they won't cross to keep Donald Trump and his cultists in their corner. So when it came time to back a doomed pro-Trump lawsuit filed against their own state by the indicted attorney general of Texas, they were all in.

"We fully support President Trump's legal recourses and Attorney General [Ken] Paxton's lawsuit," Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue wrote in a joint statement Tuesday. As if their support for Paxton's ludicrous challenge to the validity of Georgia's twice-certified vote count wasn't enough of a slap in the face to the state's GOP leadership, they added, "No one should ever have to question the integrity of our elections system and the credibility of its outcomes."

Let's send GOP Sens. Perdue and Loeffler packing. Give $4 right now to clean house in January.

Georgia's votes have been counted and recounted a total of three times now and, not surprisingly, Joe Biden has prevailed every time because ... well ... he won the state. Trump simply can't accept being a loser, which is what he is—a loser.

Both Republican senators already sided with Trump over state GOP officials when they called the state’s elections an “embarrassment” and pushed for Georgia’s secretary of state to resign. But Loeffler and Perdue giving Paxton their imprimatur at the expense of their own state's GOP leadership team once again is so transparently desperate and spineless. The lawsuit seeks to overturn the votes of Georgia and three other states—Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. The notion that the Supreme Court is going to let Texas interfere with the votes of four other states is laughable on its face. So laughable, in fact, that Paxton's most likely motivation for filing such ridiculousness is that he's in search of a pardon Trump reportedly plans to dish out like candy to all his criminal friends.

Additionally, Georgia's Republican attorney general wasted zero time in calling Paxton's suit "constitutionally, legally and factually wrong.”

But hey, once you've made a deal with the devil, there's no turning back. Loeffler and Perdue—two of the richest and most corrupt members of Congress—aren't going to let a little thing like integrity stand in the way of keeping their incredibly lucrative public service posts. Those two Senate seats have been nothing short of gold for the pair of them, so why not throw Trump another bone? If they win their runoffs, the two of them will laugh all the way to the bank.

Control of the U.S. Senate is at stake. We need you to phonebank, textbank, and do other crucial work necessary to win for Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock. Click to find the activity best for you.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2000799