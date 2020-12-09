Katie Porter has had enough of McConnell COVID-19 relief hostage taking

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 09 December 2020 19:40 Hits: 2

Rep. Katie Porter is a bona fide hero of good governance. And she’s fearless and whip smart and Mitch McConnell is lucky that she took aim at him on Twitter instead of in person. Because. She’s. Had. Enough. Of. Him. “When I came to Congress,” she started, “I knew I had a responsibility to pull back the curtain for the American people and expose corruption in real time. So, I’m filling you in on Senator McConnell’s attempts over the last 8 days to tank a bipartisan COVID relief bill.”

“Everyone at the negotiating table—including Senate Rs—has agreed to a compromise,” she continued. “Except one. Mitch McConnell is refusing to bring it to the floor unless it wipes away all COVID-related lawsuits filed that ‘allege injury or death’ due to corporate negligence.” That’s the liability shield McConnell has insisted be included in any bill since last April, when he point-blank stopped considering any more legislation that would actually help people. “These lawsuits represent the worst of the worst examples of disregard for human life—cases filed on behalf of nursing home patients and grocery store workers who died because the company in charge of keeping them safe prioritized cutting costs over protecting them,” Porter explained.

Then the shiv : “The same McConnell who said that President Trump is ‘100% within his rights’ to pursue baseless lawsuits alleging election fraud is now refusing to pass urgently-needed relief unless it strips those same rights from the most vulnerable among us. This must be exposed.” Consider it exposed, Rep. Porter, and thank you. (By the way, McConnell is still refusing to publicly acknowledge that Joe Biden is President-elect.)

