Category: World Published on Wednesday, 09 December 2020 09:17 Hits: 2

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s move to block the EU budget has backfired. Most Hungarians support the bloc and reject Orban’s veto.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/hungary-s-budget-veto-leaves-orban-isolated/a-55878043?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf