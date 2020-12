Category: World Published on Wednesday, 09 December 2020 10:34 Hits: 2

Ethiopia’s government has declared victory in its war against a rebel militia in the northern Tigray region, but fighting continues to hamper relief efforts and anguished expatriates are without news of their loved ones. FRANCE 24's Clovis Casali spoke to members of the Tigrayan community in the French capital.

