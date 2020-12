Category: World Published on Wednesday, 09 December 2020 09:54 Hits: 2

Rich nations are stockpiling the most promising coronavirus vaccines, and people in poorer nations could miss out as a result. Campaigners are urging pharma companies to share technology so more doses can be made.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-rich-countries-hoarding-covid-vaccines-campaigners-warn/a-55879841?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf