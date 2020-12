Category: World Published on Wednesday, 09 December 2020 12:03 Hits: 3

PARIS: Rich countries have secured enough coronavirus vaccines to protect their populations nearly three times over by the end of 2021, Amnesty International and other groups said on Wednesday (Dec 9), possibly depriving billions of people in poorer areas. Britain approved Pfizer's COVID-19 ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-vaccine-rich-countries-bought-too-many-doses-13735150