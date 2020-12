Category: World Published on Wednesday, 09 December 2020 12:20 Hits: 3

Two allergic reactions were reported on the first day of the rollout of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, the head of Britain's medicine regulator said on Wednesday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-uk-warns-people-with-allergies-avoid-pfizer-vaccine-13735176