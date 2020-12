Category: World Published on Wednesday, 09 December 2020 10:16 Hits: 2

China has provided many developing countries the additional resources they had long sought from the West. If Chinese lenders align this funding with efforts to ensure financial and environmental sustainability, the world would stand a much better chance of achieving a green and inclusive recovery from the COVID-19 crisis.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/china-development-finance-benefits-risks-by-kevin-p-gallagher-and-rebecca-ray-2020-12