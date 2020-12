Category: World Published on Wednesday, 09 December 2020 11:30 Hits: 3

For now, a generous universal basic income remains unaffordable in Western countries. But in the oil-producing states of the Middle East and North Africa, some form of direct wealth sharing might be the only politically feasible way to reform bloated public sectors and avoid a long-term fiscal crisis.

