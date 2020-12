Category: World Published on Wednesday, 09 December 2020 08:46 Hits: 2

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) is urging Iran to cease jailing members of the press for their work after a 72-year-old journalist began a three-year prison sentence over his coverage of protests last year.

