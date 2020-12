Category: World Published on Wednesday, 09 December 2020 07:23 Hits: 4

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's government will consider amending reforms that have sparked protests by farmers fearing the end of guaranteed crop prices but it will not abandon the plan, a government official said on Wednesday. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/12/09/india-may-amend-farm-reform-in-the-hope-of-ending-protests