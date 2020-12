Category: World Published on Wednesday, 09 December 2020 07:34 Hits: 4

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is calling on police to investigate a businessman's claims that he was threatened by MACC officers. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/12/09/macc-deny-threatening-businessman-urge-police-to-investigate-claims