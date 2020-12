Category: World Published on Wednesday, 09 December 2020 07:52 Hits: 4

BALIK PULAU: A 23-year-old motorcyclist was killed when he lost control of his motorcycle and collided into a Rapid Penang bus in Jalan Sungai Nipah on Wednesday (Dec 9). Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/12/09/motorcyclist-killed-after-colliding-into-bus