Category: World Published on Wednesday, 09 December 2020 02:36 Hits: 1

President-elect Joe Biden introduced the team to lead his administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic, emphasising the mass vaccination distribution needed to achieve his goal of 100 million shots in his first 100 days in office.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/biden-covid-19-vaccinations-100-million-health-crisis-team-13729916