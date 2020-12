Category: World Published on Wednesday, 09 December 2020 03:16 Hits: 3

OTTAWA: Two Canadian men who have been detained by China for more than two years, in what Canada sees as retribution for its arrest of a Chinese executive, are in good mental and physical condition, Ottawa's ambassador to Beijing said on Tuesday (Dec 8). China arrested businessman Michael Spavor ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/canadian-detainees-in-china-in-good-mental-and-physical-state-13732014