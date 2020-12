Category: World Published on Wednesday, 09 December 2020 07:53 Hits: 4

IPOH: Several NGOs in Perak have expressed their disappointment over the state's political crisis. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/12/09/ngos-express-disappointment-over-perak-political-crisis-amidst-covid-19-pandemic