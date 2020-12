Category: World Published on Wednesday, 09 December 2020 06:44 Hits: 2

As Germany battles a second wave of Covid-19, a pattern has begun to emerge: Many of the hardest-hit places are those with strong support for the far right. Coincidence?

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-rages-in-german-regions-with-far-right-leanings-13733866