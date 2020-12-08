The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Argentinian MP Ofelia Fernandez: 'Being a feminist means being on the side of history'

Argentinian MP Ofelia Fernandez: 'Being a feminist means being on the side of history' Twenty-year-old Ofelia Fernandez is a Buenos Aires MP and a leading voice for the legalisation of abortion in Argentina. Her struggle may be on the verge of bearing fruit: Argentina's Congress will soon vote on a historic bill to make the procedure legal. The feminist activist tells FRANCE 24 about being politically aware at a young age and becoming the youngest lawmaker in South America.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/tv-shows/the-interview/20201208-argentinian-mp-ofelia-fernandez-being-a-feminist-means-being-on-the-side-of-history

