Category: World Published on Tuesday, 08 December 2020 16:26 Hits: 0

Twenty-year-old Ofelia Fernandez is a Buenos Aires MP and a leading voice for the legalisation of abortion in Argentina. Her struggle may be on the verge of bearing fruit: Argentina's Congress will soon vote on a historic bill to make the procedure legal. The feminist activist tells FRANCE 24 about being politically aware at a young age and becoming the youngest lawmaker in South America.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/tv-shows/the-interview/20201208-argentinian-mp-ofelia-fernandez-being-a-feminist-means-being-on-the-side-of-history