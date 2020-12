Category: World Published on Tuesday, 08 December 2020 19:19 Hits: 2

CAIRO, Dec. 8 (Xinhua) -- China on Tuesday delivered the second batch of anti-coronavirus medical aid, including 130,000 N95 masks, to the Arab League based in Cairo, capital of Egypt. Meanwhile, Morocco decided to provide coronavirus vaccine free of charge to all citizens. Read full story

