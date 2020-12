Category: World Published on Monday, 07 December 2020 23:40 Hits: 0

US President Donald Trump does not plan to impose additional tariffs on Chinese goods before his successor Joe Biden takes office next month, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Monday (Dec 7).

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/trump-not-planning-new-tariffs-on-china-before-january-official-13722728