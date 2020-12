Category: World Published on Tuesday, 08 December 2020 00:26 Hits: 0

The coronavirus pandemic and the Black Lives Matter movement topped the list of conversation topics on Twitter in a tumultuous year, the messaging platform said on Monday (Dec 7).

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid19-blacklivesmatter-top-twitter-themes-in-2020-13722230