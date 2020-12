Category: World Published on Tuesday, 08 December 2020 02:34 Hits: 0

A report into last year's Christchurch mosque massacre said New Zealand security agencies were "almost exclusively" focused on the threat from Islamist terrorism, and the police had failed to enforce proper checks on firearm licenses.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/new-zealand-christchurch-attack-report-terror-jacinda-ardern-13723162