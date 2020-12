Category: World Published on Tuesday, 08 December 2020 17:48 Hits: 0

Pfizer cleared the next hurdle in the race to get its COVID-19 vaccine approved for emergency use on Tuesday (Dec 8) after the USÂ Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released documents that raised no new issues about its safety or efficacy.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/pfizer-covid-19-vaccine-data-wins-backing-of-us-fda-staff-13728520