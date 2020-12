Category: World Published on Tuesday, 08 December 2020 19:22 Hits: 0

A 90-year-old grandmother became the world's first person to receive a fully-tested COVID-19 shot on Tuesday (Dec 8), as Britain began mass-vaccinating its people in a global drive that poses one of the biggest logistical challenges in peacetime history

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/in-covid-19-milestone-for-west--britain-starts-mass-vaccination-13726444