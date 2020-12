Category: World Published on Tuesday, 08 December 2020 16:27 Hits: 0

A new effort by the Punjab government to tackle air pollution caused by rice stubble burning is taking off as machines – called Happy Seeders – are given to farmers at a subsidized cost. The technology could reduce greenhouse gas emissions by as much as 78%.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Asia-South-Central/2020/1208/In-Pakistan-a-Happy-solution-to-curb-crop-burning-takes-off?icid=rss