Category: World Published on Tuesday, 08 December 2020 12:02 Hits: 0

Pashinyan's opponents want him out over what they say was his disastrous handling of the recent Nagorno-Karabakh clash.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2020/12/8/hundreds-protest-in-armenia-after-pm-ignores-deadline-to-resign