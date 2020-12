Category: World Published on Tuesday, 08 December 2020 09:11 Hits: 0

Belarusian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka has called the International Olympic Committee (IOC) a "gang" after being handed a provisional suspension that could exclude him from the Tokyo Olympic Games next year amid a violent crackdown against protesters following a disputed presidential election.

