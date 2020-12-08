'Completely unacceptable': GOP senator slams Trump's attempts to pressure lawmakers into overturning election

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 08 December 2020 18:57 Hits: 1

Sen. Pat Toomey is sounding off about President Donald Trump's repeated attempts to pressure election officials and lawmakers into overturning the presidential election in his favor.

During an interview with the Philadelphia Inquirer, Toomey condemned Trump's ongoing post-election legal battle in his state. Despite endless lawsuits, the president and his legal team have continued to come up short in Pennsylvania.

However, that has not stopped his attempts to have lawmakers hand him the election. Trump has even resorted to personally contacting the Republican speaker of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives for help overturning the election. Toomey described the president's actions and behavior as "completely unacceptable."

"It's completely unacceptable and it's not going to work and the president should give up trying to get legislatures to overturn the results of the elections in their respective states," Toomey told the Philadelphia Inquirer.

The Republican senator, who will not seek re-election in 2022, admitted that the president's legal team has not provided substantial evidence to support Trump's endless claims of widespread voter fraud.

"In my view that doesn't change the obligation of the president's campaign to acknowledge that they have not been able to demonstrate that there's been fraud, not on any significant scale," Toomey said. "That has been determined by election officials, that has been determined by federal judges, that's been determined by appellate court judges. That's the opinion of the attorney general who is a Donald Trump appointee.

While Toomey said he does see the argument from both sides, he admitted that Trump and the Republican Party's "accumulation of these outrageous attacks" raises questions about how far they will go to obtain the outcome they desire.

"A lot of Republicans across the commonwealth and across the country are sympathetic to some of the allegations being made by the president because they've witnessed the way he's been treated for the last four years by the left and the press," he said. "The accumulation of these outrageous attacks leads people to wonder, 'Well, what wouldn't they do?'"

Toomey added that he understands why Republicans are upset but he insists the election results are clear: President-elect Joe Biden will be the next President of the United States.

"In my view the outcome of the election is clear and that is that Joe Biden won the election," Toomey said, adding, "But I understand why people are upset and why they are inclined to listen to these allegations that have not been substantiated."

With the five post-election losses that were added to the staggering list on Friday, Trump now has a total of 46 court losses since Election Day.

