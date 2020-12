Category: World Published on Tuesday, 08 December 2020 14:53 Hits: 0

DR Congo President Tshisekedi wants to end a two-year power-sharing coalition with ex-President Joseph Kabila's faction, which stalled many of Tshisekedi's much-touted reforms. But he is already facing major headwinds.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/dr-congo-political-crisis-looms-as-tshisekedi-seeks-to-scrap-ruling-coalition/a-55862582?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf