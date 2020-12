Category: World Published on Tuesday, 08 December 2020 16:57 Hits: 1

Breaking, also known as breakdancing, is coming to the Olympics after it was officially added to the Paris 2024 schedule on Monday. For breakdancers around the world, the announcement is deserved recognition for what is not only a popular sport around the world but also a culture and art form.

