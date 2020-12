Category: World Published on Tuesday, 08 December 2020 19:15 Hits: 5

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A United Nations analysis of photos of four anti-tank guided missiles in Libya found that one "had characteristics consistent with the Iranian-produced Dehlavieh" missile, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres reported to the Security Council. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/12/09/anti-tank-missile-in-libya-looks-like-iran-produced-weapon--un