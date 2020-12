Category: World Published on Tuesday, 08 December 2020 17:13 Hits: 1

President-elect Joe Biden is expected to pick retired general Lloyd Austin for secretary of defense, making him the first Black leader of the Pentagon if confirmed by the Senate. But his appointment faces opposition as the role is traditionally meant for civilians.

