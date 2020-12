Category: World Published on Tuesday, 08 December 2020 14:34 Hits: 0

With the Brexit negotiations now in their final days, it is crucial that the European Union break the impasse and secure a deal. If Europe cannot even forge an agreement to establish its long-term relationship with the United Kingdom, it will have little chance of becoming a global power in its own right.

