Add Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to the list of lawyers needing to be disbarred. Not just because he's been under indictment for five years on felony securities fraud charges. Paxton, on behalf of the State of Texas, has petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court to hear the state's lawsuit against Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin challenging the election results. This is a thing that can theoretically happen under the Supreme Court's "original jurisdiction," (see this thread from law professor Steve Vladeck) which gives the Supreme Court exclusive jurisdiction in deciding disputes between states, should the court choose to hear the petition—it's not mandatory.

This one is very unlikely to get there. For one thing, Vladeck explains "One of the factors the Justices look to is whether the issues in the case can be resolved in other cases in the lower courts, even if not between the same parties. Thus, the Court usually denies leave unless it's a uniquely state-state dispute (again, like borders/water)."

Since the various challenges to the elections in these states have been bouncing around in the state and federal courts since November 4, it fails there. Also, it's based on nothing but conspiracies. Like how the states' results can't be real because Joe Biden performed better in those states than Hillary Clinton did and better than Trump was supposed to. There's no way that Trump didn't get more votes, Paxton actually argues to the Supreme Court. He doesn't just say that, he actually writes that the "statistical improbability of Mr. Biden winning the popular vote in these four states collectively is 1 in 1,000,000,000,000,000." That's a quadrillion, in case you're wondering. And fantasy.

One hint how utterly bizarre this filing is: Texas Solicitor General Kyle Hawkins—the lawyer who represents the state at the U.S. Supreme Court—is not included in the filing. Because there's no way in hell it gets the five votes necessary for the court to decide to accept it.

It does bring with it some levity, though. Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro writes "These continued attacks on our fair and free election system are beyond meritless, beyond reckless—they are a scheme by the President of the United States and some in the Republican party to disregard the will of the people—and name their own victors. This isn't a pick your own ending novel—this is a Democracy." Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel blasts Paxton for this "publicity stunt, not a serious legal pleading." She calls him out for contributing to the "erosion of confidence in the U.S. democratic system," and acting with "partisan officials […] who place loyalty to a person over loyalty to their country."

Then there's Marc Elias, leader of the Biden campaign's "'special litigation' unit" focused on the state-by-state fight over elections rules before and after the election. He notes that Trump and team are courting their 50th post-election loss in the courts, sitting now at 1-49. This one at the Supreme Court isn't going to change their fortunes.

