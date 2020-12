Category: World Published on Tuesday, 08 December 2020 12:24 Hits: 3

A new report warns NATO that a rising China poses "acute challenges." But if the alliance only considers Beijing a "bully" and not a "threat," is there enough reason to rally?

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/friend-or-foe-china-has-nato-worried/a-55862049?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf