Category: World Published on Tuesday, 08 December 2020 14:46 Hits: 4

Britain said on Tuesday it would drop clauses in draft domestic legislation that breach the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement after it clinched a deal with the European Union over how to manage the Ireland-Northern Ireland border.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20201208-uk-drops-treaty-breach-threats-after-clinching-deal-on-implementing-eu-divorce