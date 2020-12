Category: World Published on Tuesday, 08 December 2020 15:09 Hits: 4

Prosecutors on Tuesday sought stiff sentences from five years to life in jail for 14 suspected accomplices of the Islamist gunmen who murdered cartoonists and killed hostages at a Jewish supermarket in Paris in 2015.

