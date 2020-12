Category: World Published on Tuesday, 08 December 2020 11:54 Hits: 3

A 26-year-old Minsk resident has been sentenced to two years in prison for painting the inscription "We will not forget" on a sidewalk near a subway station where a protester was killed by riot police in August.

