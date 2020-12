Category: World Published on Tuesday, 08 December 2020 12:24 Hits: 3

Iranian President Hassan Rohani says his country will continue to support the Syrian government as a "strategic ally" until its "final victory" in the country’s civil war.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/iran-rohani-vows-to-continue-supporting-strategic-ally-syria/30990094.html