Category: World Published on Tuesday, 08 December 2020 14:02 Hits: 5

Opposition supporters have blocked streets in the Armenian capital after they launched a "civil disobedience" campaign to force Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian to step down

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/protesters-block-yerevan-streets-after-pashinian-ignores-deadline-to-resign/30990260.html