Category: World Published on Tuesday, 08 December 2020 13:59 Hits: 4

Protest leaders are charged with insulting the monarchy as authorities attempt to criminalize the demonstrations, which have seen tens of thousands of people take to the streets of Bangkok since July.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/controversial-lese-majeste-law-returns-amid-protests-in-thailand/a-55869209?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf