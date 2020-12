Category: World Published on Tuesday, 08 December 2020 14:28 Hits: 5

DUBAI (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates appreciates efforts by Kuwait and the United States to strengthen Gulf Arab unity, a senior Emirati official said on Tuesday in a reference to a long-running dispute with neighbouring Qatar. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/12/08/uae-official-lauds-efforts-to-strengthen-gulf-unity