Category: World Published on Tuesday, 08 December 2020 13:28 Hits: 3

Since the 2008 global financial crisis, central banks have shown time and again that they have the power to maintain the economic status quo. Now, they must use that power to support a timely green transition.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/central-banking-green-transition-climate-change-by-mariana-mazzucato-et-al-2020-12